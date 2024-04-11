EDWARDSVILLE - The Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive had what was described as “a terrific turnout” on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Public Safety Building in Edwardsville.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“All tallied, the American Red Cross received several dozen units of blood,” the Edwardsville Police Department said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The police thanked all those who participated.

“Your time and your generosity are very appreciated,” the police added. “We’re also grateful to Team Wolfe ServPro for supporting us by providing the post-donation snacks.

"It’s safe to say, we’re a little star-struck by your kindness."

More like this:

Mar 6, 2024 - Edwardsville Police Department Issues St. Pat's Weekend Reminder To Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over

Mar 27, 2024 - Edwardsville Joins Statewide Effort To Target Texting Motorists

Feb 5, 2024 - This Super Bowl Weekend, Spread the Word: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

Mar 20, 2024 - Edwardsville Announces Three DUI Arrests Over St. Pat's Enforcement Period

Feb 1, 2024 - Edwardsville PD Presents $2,040 Donation To Jr. Service Club, Club Also Has Hearts All-In Casino Night

 