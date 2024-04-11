EDWARDSVILLE - The Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive had what was described as “a terrific turnout” on Monday, April 8, 2024, at the Public Safety Building in Edwardsville.

“All tallied, the American Red Cross received several dozen units of blood,” the Edwardsville Police Department said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The police thanked all those who participated.

“Your time and your generosity are very appreciated,” the police added. “We’re also grateful to Team Wolfe ServPro for supporting us by providing the post-donation snacks.

"It’s safe to say, we’re a little star-struck by your kindness."

More like this: