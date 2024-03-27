JERSEYVILLE - Three individuals face a range of criminal charges filed recently in Jersey County, including one individual charged with unlawful weapon and meth possession, another charged with multiple forms of battery, and more.

John J. Hyde, 47, of Moscow Mills, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine. On March 9, 2024, Hyde allegedly possessed a “black extended ProMag handgun magazine containing 19 Speer Luger 9mm rounds”after being convicted of a felony.

Hyde faces a Super Class 3 felony for the weapon possession charge and a Class 2 felony for the meth possession charge. Court documents indicate he was granted pretrial release until his initial court appearance on April 2, 2024.

John L. Shaw, 61, of Jerseyville, was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery/bodily harm, and resisting a peace officer. Shaw allegedly struck both a family member and a police officer with a door as they were attempting to enter Shaw’s residence, according to court documents.

Shaw faces a Class 2 felony for the aggravated battery charge and two Class A misdemeanors for the domestic battery and resisting arrest charges. Court records indicate that while a petition to deny pretrial release was filed, a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order has since been filed, granting him pretrial release until his preliminary hearing on May 20, 2024.

Scott R. Andrews, 61, of Alton, was charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and driving on a license that had been revoked/suspended for previously driving under the influence. Andrews has also previously been charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 19, 2016, Dec. 23, 2016, and May 8, 2017, each in Jersey County.

In his latest case, Andrews faces a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge and a Class 4 felony for the revoked/suspended license charge. Court records indicate he was granted pretrial release until his preliminary hearing on April 24, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

