JERSEYVILLE - Several individuals were charged with crimes ranging from domestic battery to theft and more in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings.

Joseph L. Miller, 27, of Godfrey, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Court documents allege Miller strangled the victim on or about Nov. 29, 2023. Miller was also charged on the same date with unlawful restraint after he “knowingly and without legal authority detained” the same victim as the domestic battery charge.

Miller was charged with two total felonies, including a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint. A warrant was issued for his arrest and court documents indicate he is being held in custody until his initial appearance in court.

Austin J. Sprong, 23, of Carrollton, was charged with theft on or about Nov. 24, 2023. Court documents allege Sprong stole $500 worth of U.S. currency from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Sprong was charged with a Class 3 felony for the theft and was released under the pretrial release conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Dakota P. Osborn, 26, of Hillsboro, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents indicate that on or about Nov. 25, 2023, she possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine, less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin and/or fentanyl, and a glass pipe.

Osborn received a Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents indicate she was released under the pretrial release conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Indeya K. Pigee, 26, of Alton, was charged with driving on a license that had been revoked due to driving under the influence. Court documents indicate they committed this offense on or about Nov. 7, 2023, and had been previously charged with driving on a revoked license in Madison County on Feb. 15, 2017, Dec. 6, 2018, April 13, 2022, and Aug. 25, 2023.

Pigee was charged with a Class 4 felony and court documents indicate they were released under the pretrial release conditions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

