JERSEYVILLE - Three individuals have been charged separately with offenses ranging from aggravated battery to driving under the influence and more, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Michael B. Wilson, 62, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of aggravated battery on or about Oct. 14, 2023. Court documents allege Wilson “knowingly caused great bodily harm” to the victim in this case, specifically in that he “fractured and broke [the victim’s] arm in three different places.”

Wilson was charged with a Class 3 felony. Court documents indicate he is being held in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department until his initial court appearance.

Tyler P. Reynolds, 25, of Grafton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, Reynolds was allegedly in possession of “15 grams of a substance containing cocaine” and drove a red Ford truck on Powerline Road, east of Rowling Ridge Road in Jersey County, while under the influence of alcohol.

Both charges were issued on or about Oct. 15, 2023. Reynolds was charged with a Class 4 felony for the cocaine possession charge. Court documents indicate he was granted pretrial release under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Joseph E. Saville-Tolle, 27, of Brighton, was charged with one count of unlawful restraint on or about Sept. 30, 2023. Saville-Tolle allegedly “knowingly and without legal authority detained [the victim], in that said defendant refused to open the doorway to allow [the victim] to exit the residence.”

Saville-Tolle was charged with a Class 4 felony. Court documents indicate he was granted pretrial release under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

