EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County has seen several cases of battery and domestic battery in recent weeks, many involving repeat offenders with several prior convictions of battery, domestic battery, and more.

John T. Tanner, 34, of Alton, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence on Feb. 18, 2024. Tanner allegedly wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck; when the victim attempted to call 911 from their vehicle, Tanner “reached inside the vehicle of [the victim] and attempted to disconnect” their call to 911.

Tanner faces this latest domestic battery charge after being “convicted of domestic battery on three or more prior occasions,” according to Madison County court documents. Each of those prior domestic battery charges were filed in Macoupin County with one each in 2019, 2017, and 2014.

Tanner faces a Class 3 felony for domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor for interfering with the reporting of the incident. His case was filed by the Alton Police Department, and court documents indicate he was released upon signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Shelby E. Lefler, 32, of Moro, Ill., was charged with battery and criminal trespass to a residence on Feb. 14, 2024. Lefler allegedly spit in the victim’s face and struck them in the left arm with a closed fist after entering their residence in East Alton “knowingly and without authority.”

Lefler reportedly committed these offenses while on pretrial release from a separate case last year in which she was charged with criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, after causing over $500 worth of damage to the East Alton residence of a different victim.

In this latest case, Lefler faces a Class 4 felony for criminal trespass and a Class A misdemeanor for battery. Her case was presented by the East Alton Police Department and she was remanded to jail until her initial court appearance.

Ryan A. Tolbert, 43, of Granite City, was charged with one count of domestic battery, his latest in a long list of offenses dating back to 2001. He allegedly struck a household or family member in the head with a closed fist on Jan. 29, 2024, having previously been convicted of the following crimes on the following dates: Dec. 4, 2001 - Aggravated Battery

Oct. 28, 2002 - Domestic Battery

Aug. 7, 2003 - Aggravated Battery

Jan. 17, 2008 - Aggravated Battery

June 4, 2010 - Domestic Battery

June 19, 2017 - Violation of Order of Protection

Tolbert now faces a Class 2 felony in his latest domestic battery case filed by the Granite City Police Department. Court documents indicate he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Kevin C. Sodeman, 40, of Edwardsville, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery and domestic battery. Sodeman allegedly struck a household or family member 60 years of age or older “about the head and face” knowingly and without legal justification on Feb. 8, 2024.

Sodeman faces a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. His case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, and court documents indicate he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

