Leading U.S. Battery Retailer to Offer Thousands of Light Bulbs at Their Florissant Retail Store

Florissant, MO - For more than 20 years, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest all-battery franchise has focused on batteries and battery-related products and services. Now in the St. Louis Metro area, consumers will be able to find and purchase all types of light bulbs and batteries at one

location. Batteries Plus will apply its selection- and knowledge-philosophy, which has made it the premier source for batteries, to light bulbs.

Batteries Plus, located at 113 N. Highway 67, now offers thousands of light bulbs to compliment its thousands of available batteries and battery-related products.

"We're excited to add light bulbs to our product offering to give the community more options and value under one roof," said Steve Donnell, franchise owner of sevem Batteries Plus stores in the St. Louis Metro area. "Just like batteries, we plan to be the premier source for light bulbs of

all kinds for our customers, both retail consumers and businesses."

"Because of new government regulations and focus on energy efficiency, the light bulb market is changing, and there is a lot of confusion and misinformation," Donnell said. "Choosing the correct replacement light bulb for a particular room or purpose will become important, as will the disposal

of some of the newer bulbs. We have the expertise, breadth of product and recycling programs to make these decisions simple and affordable for both our retail and commercial customers."

A typical Batteries Plus store will stock approximately 900 different kinds of batteries and about 850 different kinds of light bulbs, with immediate access to thousands more. There will be an emphasis on energy-saving options, many with Ameren rebates. However, the light bulb products will include everything from the common light bulbs for recessed lighting, flashlights and track lighting, to the exotic light bulbs for cars, medical equipment, aquariums, toys, projectors and much more. Whether it's for interiors or exteriors, home or business, the right light bulb will be found at Batteries Plus.

"The difficult economy has consumers looking for ways to save money," Donnell said. "We've provided avenues for people to get more life out of their products by replacing the batteries, and now we're taking the same approach with light bulbs. The timing is perfect, as many people are

continually looking for ways to cut energy consumption while lighting their homes and businesses."

Batteries Plus will show customers the value of switching from incandescent bulbs to the newer and more energy efficient compact florescent lights (CFLs) for their homes. The associates will also recommend different lighting options and lay out an energy savings lighting plan for businesses.

Switching to more energy efficient bulbs can save hundreds of dollars a year in electricity costs. "Many people tell me they hate the curly-que light bulbs because they make their room look sterile, or they don't work on dimmer switches. In reality, they've either chosen a bulb with the wrong color temperature for the room, or an incorrect bulb for the dimmer switch. Consumers are dealing with new options and decisions. The proper, expert advice will make sure the correct purchase is made. A bulb with the correct color temperature for the room will make all the difference in the world. Certain curly-que light bulbs are made to work with dimmer switches while

others are not."

There are approximately 4 billion light bulb sockets in the U.S., and consumers purchase around 2 billion residential light bulbs per year, or about 5.5 million bulbs a day. Combine that with the U.S. battery industry, which is estimated to grow to $33.6 billion in 2012, and Batteries Plus'

recent addition of the light bulb product line looks to be one of the 'brightest' retailing ideas yet.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS

Batteries Plus is the nation's largest and fastest growing battery retailer, selling more than 50 million batteries per year. In select locations across the country, Batteries Plus offers thousands of light bulbs and related products to supply the 4 billion light bulb sockets in the U.S. Batteries

Plus, designated by Inc. Magazine as the nation's fastest growing specialty retailer and ranked as the #1 Battery Franchise by both Entrepreneur Magazine and D&B AllBusiness.com, has over 445 locations in 45 states and Puerto Rico. With access to more than 40,000 types of batteries, light

bulbs, and accessories, Batteries Plus has the widest selection of batteries, light bulbs and related products and offers unmatched service to consumers, businesses and government entities at the national and local levels. Batteries Plus stores also feature Tech Centers equipped to design,

assemble, rebuild, and test custom battery packs. Batteries Plus continues its reign as the undisputed battery retailing leader in the expanding $24 billion battery category, estimated to reach $33.6 billion in 2012. To learn more about our exciting franchise opportunities and joining the battery franchise leader please visit www.batteriesplus.com for more information.

