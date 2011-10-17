[St. Louis, MO] According to an August 2011 report by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for veterans who served in the military since September 11, 2001 (deemed Gulf War-era II Veterans) is a whopping 12.4 percent, exceeding the already sobering national average of nine percent. Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest growing battery and light bulb franchise, has a campaign called Time to Care to help these unemployed veterans. The campaign began in May and ran from May 24 - May 30, (Memorial Day), 2011. At that time, more than $75,000 was raised. The second portion of the campaign runs from November 5 - November 11, (Veterans Day), 2011.

Batteries Plus, with more than 470 stores nationwide, is working with USA Cares, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that helps post-9/11 military service members, veterans and their families with basic financial needs. USA Cares, founded in 2003, helps bear the burdens of service members by providing military families and veterans with financial and advocacy support in their time of need. USA Cares helps families in all 50 states and responds to more than 31,000 requests for assistance with over $8.2 million in grants. No fees are charged and no repayment is requested.

The Time to Care campaign's goal is to raise awareness about USA Cares and their Jobs for Vets program and raise funds to help veterans find a place in the work force after serving their country. From November 5-11, the Batteries Plus stores in Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, Ballwin, Florissant, St. Peters, South County and in Fairview Heights, IL, will:

Ø Donate $5 from each regular or lifetime watch battery replacement

purchase to USA Cares

Ø Accept In-Kind donations from customers which will also go to USA Cares

"We are so proud to be a part of this campaign to help veterans secure employment when they return to civilian life, said Steve Donnell, owner of seven Batteries Plus stores in the St. Louis area." Although USA Cares assists veterans nationwide, our participation is increasing the funds

received to further assist veterans locally.

Batteries Plus, LLC will also be contributing $1 for every person who 'likes' the Batteries Plus Facebook page and 'supports' the USA Cares Jobs for Vets cause page up to $25,000. For more information, please visit http://tinyurl.com/BatteriesPlusTimeToCare.

Batteries Plus is a proud member of VetFran, a program created to honor those men and women who have served in the U.S. military and developed to help them transition to civilian life.

The last portion of the nationwide campaign in May raised more than $75,000 in one week to help recent war veterans secure employment. Those funds have already made a difference for many service members.

"I'm a single mom to a one-year-old boy. I was offered a federal technician job that was a six-hour drive from where I was living. However, I worried about how to afford the move, including the first month's rent and security deposit," said Brittanie McNealy of Eureka, CA. "The 'Jobs for Vets' program paid for my moving costs, such as hotel, rent, deposits and moving truck rental. If it weren't for 'Jobs for Vets,' I don't know how I would have been able to take advantage of this great employment opportunity. I'm glad there are such caring people out there."

Bill Nelson, executive director of USA Cares, said the organization also works directly with private and public employers to help reduce joblessness among post-9/11 veterans from all branches. "These men and women are ideal employees. They are confident, highly trained, disciplined and take directions well, all crucial qualifications for any business or organization."

"At USA Cares, the 'Time to Care' campaign illustrates that the time is always right to assist those who have given so much to all of us," said Nelson. "Please buy a watch battery during this important campaign and enable us to continue to assist the military."

Since the program's start in March, 2011, USA Cares has assisted job-seeking veterans with over $74,000 in assistance. Assistance can range from buying a veteran a tank of gas to get to an interview to renting them a moving truck as they relocate for a new job.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS

Batteries Plus is the nation's largest and fastest growing battery and light bulb franchise, serving over 7 million customers annually. Batteries Plus, designated by Inc. Magazine as the nation's fastest growing specialty retailer and ranked as the #1 Battery Franchise by both Entrepreneur

Magazine and D&B AllBusiness.com, has over 470 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico. With access to more than 30,000 types of batteries, light bulbs and accessories, Batteries Plus has the widest selection of battery and light bulb products available and offers unmatched service to consumers, businesses and government entities at the national and local levels.

Batteries Plus stores also feature Tech Centers equipped to design, assemble, rebuild, and test custom battery packs. Batteries Plus continues its reign as the undisputed franchise leader in the expanding $30.7 billion U.S. battery category, estimated to reach $34.6 billion by 2014 and in the growing U.S. light bulb industry estimated to be at $14 billion. To learn more about our exciting franchise opportunities and joining the battery and light bulb franchise leader please visit www.batteriesplus.com/franchising for more information.

About USA Cares

USA Cares is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that helps post-9/11 military service members, veterans and their families with basic financial needs, assists veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) works to prevent home foreclosures and evictions and assists veterans with career placement. USA Cares has received

over 31,000 requests for help and responded with more than $8.2 million in grants. Learn more at http://usacares.org/.

