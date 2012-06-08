Whether traveling by car or plane, battery knowledge is necessary

St. Louis, MO - The vacation season is upon us. Whether the family is piling into the car or boarding a plane, a little battery knowledge will help travelers power through any vacation stalls.

If traveling by plane, don't compound the frustration of airport security by letting the federal regulations for transporting batteries hold you up. Batteries Plus, the nation's leading battery retailer, has been on a mission to help educate travelers about federal regulations when it comes to traveling with batteries.

"Part of our service to our customers during the summer traveling season is to ensure they are fully aware of federal travel regulations, and that they are provided with all necessary information to help them make the correct decisions when boarding an airline with batteries," said Steve Donnell, owner of seven Batteries Plus stores in the St. Louis area. "Our employees are fully trained to answer any questions about the federal travel regulations for batteries."

Some of the current rules about traveling with batteries include:

All spare batteries must be packed in carry-on luggage and not checked

All batteries carried onto passenger airplanes must be stored in their original packaging or a sealable plastic bag. Batteries must be stored separately from others

All common household batteries, including both rechargeable and alkaline batteries, must be stored in travel cases or with tape on top and bottom contacts to prevent accidents

New regulations prohibit the transportation of lithium-ion batteries above a certain lithium-ion content, which primarily affects high capacity lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in most portable electronic devices.

Travelers should also know that it's safe to bring a laptop, camera, PDA or other battery-powered devices on a plane. There is little risk when the battery is in the equipment - just don't take it out. Another traveling tip is to never check luggage containing a laptop, cell phone or other

electronic device. These items are best protected when carried on the plane.

Most of the do's and don'ts above apply to traveling by car as well. However there are few more things to consider. The car battery should be checked before taking to the road. Remember, when it comes to car batteries heat kills. Batteries Plus' experts are willing to give your car a free

"under the hood" battery test.

Another bump in the road to avoid is a lack of power during the long car ride. Make sure to stock up on the batteries needed to power controllers, hand held games, etc. An inverter should be on board every car trip. It allows the consumer to tap into the car battery to run various items, from a

crock pot to portable DVD players and game systems.

Once the destination is reached, staying powered up remains crucial. Do not let an insufficient battery supply cause that perfect moment to go unrecorded. Whether it is the first sand castle, a spectacular vista, the family all dressed up or the family just hanging out, those pictures allow

the vacation to live on long after the luggage has been stored away. Pack back-up batteries for the digital cameras and camcorders. Taking extra chargers for the devices is a good idea as well.

