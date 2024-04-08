ST. LOUIS - Forty-thousand three-hundred and seventeen.

The St. Louis Battehawks, now part of the brand-new United Football League, once again shattered the U.S. spring football attendance record on Saturday.

The Battehawks hosted the Arlington Renegades in their home opener at the Dome At America's Center in downtown St. Louis and 40,317 fans showed out.

St. Louis proudly set attendance records in the XFL era, and had the most recent attendance record of 38,310 people for last season's home-opener, ironically also against the Renegades.

On the other side of the spectrum, the UFL publicly stated that it was disappointed with the numbers in Memphis. The Showboats hosted the San Antonio Brahmas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the home of the University of Memphis Tigers.

The 58,000-plus capacity stadium saw a rather low attendance of 8,791 as the Brahmas beat the Showboats 20-19.

After losing in week one to the Michigan Panthers 18-16 on a last-second field goal, St. Louis made things right and beat the Renegades 27-24 on a dramatic kick of their own.

A 47-yard, seven-play drive was capped off when Andre Szmyt connected on a 22-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winner. Earlier in the game he missed a 53-yard attempt before making a 47-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter.

The Battlehawks improve to 1-1 on the young season and travel to San Antonio to take on the Brahmas on Sunday, April 14th at 2 p.m. St. Louis then hosts the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 20th at 11:30 a.m.

