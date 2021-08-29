ST. LOUIS - Thrill to the sounds of some of the heaviest classic rock anthems of our time as Bat: The Music of Meat Loaf tribute takes the stage for one night only, Friday, October 1 starring “American Idol” winner Caleb Johnson.

Showtime is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at the River City Casino & Hotel event center. Tickets start at $19.50 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Experience the hit songs from Meat Loaf performed brilliantly by his band, The Neverland Express, led by “American Idol” winner Caleb Johnson. The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni spanning the history of the Meat Loaf legacy.

In addition to a #1 album and touring with some of the biggest names in rock, Caleb Johnson is the winner of “American Idol” Season 13. He delivers his own unique stamp to such classics as “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” and “I Would Do Anything for Love,” while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. The show is presented by GRAMMY Award® winner Meat Loaf and produced by his musical director/guitarist/record producer Paul Crook.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy, and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

