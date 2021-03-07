JERSEYVILLE - Throughout the 2021 winter basketball season, Andrew Kribs has been at the top of the scoring column for the Jersey boys squad.

Kribs, a senior, is the Riverbender.com Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

One of Kribs' proudest accomplishments was being named recently to the IHSA All-State Academic Team.

He extended thanks to his parents, four siblings, grandparents, coaches and teammates for his success.

Kribs has played basketball all for years in high school and a total of nine years. He is also a boys soccer player, the kicker for the football team, and a member of the track and cross country teams.

Stote Reeder is the head coach of the Jersey boys basketball squad.

"The influence of my coaches and fellow players has helped me define the academic and moral standards I have today," he said. "Playing with the team, we hold ourselves to a higher standard."

Kribs said he is undecided about a college choice. He said he is interested in engineering and physics for his college focus.

