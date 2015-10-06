GODFREY – Basketball standout Gladys Wanyama has been inducted into the 2015 Trailblazers Hall of Fame.

Originally from Mombasa, Kenya, Wanyama played basketball for Mombasa High School before coming to Lewis and Clark Community College in 2007 to play basketball and work on her associate degree.

She played Trailblazers basketball during the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 seasons and was named National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) First Team All-American both seasons.

She was Midwest Athletic Conference First Team both seasons and NJCAA D-II Basketball Region 24 First Team member both seasons.

Wanyama was selected to the All Tournament team in women’s DII Region 24 during the 2007-2008 and 2008-2009 seasons.

In 2009, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and State Farm recognized Wanyama as State Farm Coaches’ All-America Team Honorable Mention.

Wanyama, 31, of Nashville, Tennessee, said she is very honored to be recognized and join the Trailblazers Hall of Fame.

“I was so happy to be part of Lewis and Clark Community College both as an athlete and student,” Wanyama said. “I thank (former) coach Peg Mitchell for selecting me to her team and for pushing me and encouraging me.”

Mitchell, who was Wanyama’s head coach both seasons, said she is very deserving of the recognition.

“Gladys had a skill and presence on the court not many players possess. She had the ability to control the game on the offensive and defensive end,” Mitchell said. “When she was selected NJCAA All-American First Team for the second time, she was only one of five players in the history of the sport to do so. That is a special player, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to not only coach Gladys, but to know her as a person.”

Wanyama graduated with her Associate in Arts degree from Lewis and Clark in 2009. She is currently married and has one daughter. She works for Ceva Logistics and plans to return to school to complete her education in nursing.

