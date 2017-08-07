ALTON - Some people are concerned with the rims being removed from the basketball court at James Killion Park at Salu.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker's Chief of Staff Kimberly Clark said the rims were removed Monday following Walker's drive-through of the area, during which he reportedly saw "trash everywhere, none of it in the cans." Clark said the park contains as many as 12-15 garbage cans. When the litter concern was brought to Alton Parks and Recreation Director Michael Haynes, Clark said he reported to the mayor his crews have to spend as long as two hours cleaning litter before they mow the park.

"That takes a lot of time away from us," Clark said. "We have 17 parks and five people. They have to take two hours in one park just to pick up trash."

Following that disturbing news, Clark said the City of Alton determined an effective measure to curb the litter was taking down the park's basketball rims. Clark assured the measure was temporary and the city will have them replaced after the issue has been properly addressed.

"We have spoken with the 100 Black Men and the president of the NAACP," she said. "We will try to get together and have volunteer groups go in to keep the litter at bay. That is not etched in stone yet. The removal of the rims is a temporary measure. We're just trying to find a way to keep the litter away. The mayor wants a place for children to play."

Not everyone agrees with the city's decision, however. Self-described community activist and former Alton mayoral candidate Joshua Young plans to protest the measure during the city's next council meeting.

"No more punishment on the people for what the city is required to maintain," Young said in a text.

