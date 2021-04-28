EDWARDSVILLE - SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone continues to add to augment his roster, adding junior transfer Shaun Doss Jr. from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Doss, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 185-pound guard from Marion, Arkansas, played two full seasons for the Lions and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at SIUE.

"Shaun Doss brings experience and proven production at the Division I level against some of the best teams in the country," Barone said. "He is someone who has the capability to score at all three levels while also being able to create for his teammates. Shaun has great length and athleticism which allow him to be a dynamic defender as well. He is someone who will amplify the culture on and off the court. His approach to his academic and athletic success fits in perfectly with our team's 'Find A Way' mentality."

Doss collected 43 double-digit scoring games in his UAPB career, including 14 games of 20+ points. He scored a career-high 31 points in January in a win over Alabama State. He added 27 points, five rebounds and a steal against Marquette in November 2020. He recorded a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds while adding a block at National Champion Baylor in December.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The reason I've decided to come to SIUE is because of the relationship I built with the coaches," Doss said. "I believe in being a part of a great program with great players and coaches. One thing that stood out was that Coach Barone kept telling me was 'FAWFAM,' which means find a way mentality within a family environment. I figured if all the coaches could find a way to give me there all while recruiting me, I could do the same by coming and representing the team and university!"

He started all 25 games during the 2020-21 season, leading the team and finishing fifth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in scoring. He was sixth in the league in rebounding at 6.5 boards per game. Doss earned First Team All-SWAC honors and All-American honors from BOXTOROW. He was twice selected as the SWAC Player of the Week.

Before missing the majority of the season with injury, Doss was a preseason All-SWAC selection in 2019-20. He was second on the team in scoring, at 12.8 points per game, and assists (1.7/game) and third in rebounding (4.2/game) as a sophomore in 2018-19.

Previous members of the 2021-22 class include Jonathan Kurtas, who signed earlier in April, and Zane Butler, who signed in November, but joined the program in January.

More like this: