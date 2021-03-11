ALTON - Junior Abigail Williams was one of the key players for a Marquette Catholic team that finished 24-7 in the 2019-2020 season and in the 2021 winter season, she has also been a standout.



For all of her accomplishments and hard work on the court, Williams has been named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month at Marquette for March 2021.

Williams, who plays for head coach Lee Green, is a hard worker both on the court and in the classroom and feels the support and encouragement of many have helped lead her to this month's honor.

"Being able to work well with others and learning from previous games and practices has helped me get recognized," Williams said. "The support of coaches, teammates, teachers have helped me to be a good player."

Williams thanked her parents and past basketball coaches for pushing her to get where she is today.

Williams has been playing basketball for nine years. “I love being able to meet new people and create memories with my teams,” she said. "I enjoy playing sports, creating media content, and drawing in my free time."

“Basketball has helped me become a team player, it has helped me learn from my mistakes but keeping playing on,” she added.



Williams plans on playing basketball in college but is unsure what major she will pursue and where she will attend. She was inducted into the National Honor Society at Marquette. She also is a middle hitter for the volleyball team at Marquette.

A little fun fact about Williams she has a twin brother who also plays basketball, and they have a little competition. An example would be if he gets so many points, she has to get more points in her next game.

