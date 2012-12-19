Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will be holding Itty

Bitty & Pee Wee Basketball again this year. Eighty participants took part in

the programs during the inaugural year in January 2012. Itty Bitty

Basketball is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of

small group rotations through skill stations for three and four year olds.

Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and rebounding. The program

meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from

Sunday, January 13 through February 17. On the six and final week,

participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are three

times to choose from: 12-12:45pm, 1-1:45pm or 2-2:45pm. The success of this

program is dependent upon volunteer station leaders, therefore

parents/guardians will be asked to be volunteers. Program fee is $30 per

toddler and includes a participation medal that the toddlers will cherish.

Pee Wee Basketball is designed just like the Itty Bitty Basketball program,

but it is for five and six year olds. The program will run from Sunday,

January 13 through February 17 at 3-3:45pm, 4-4:45pm or 5-5:45pm. Program

fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal. All sessions will

be held and the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. Hurry! The

registration deadline for both programs is Sunday, January 6.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information on these programs or to learn how to register, please

call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: