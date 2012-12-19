Basketball for Youngsters
Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) will be holding Itty
Bitty & Pee Wee Basketball again this year. Eighty participants took part in
the programs during the inaugural year in January 2012. Itty Bitty
Basketball is a non-competitive skill development program that consists of
small group rotations through skill stations for three and four year olds.
Stations include passing, shooting, dribbling and rebounding. The program
meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes. The session runs from
Sunday, January 13 through February 17. On the six and final week,
participants will be divided and scrimmage an entire game. There are three
times to choose from: 12-12:45pm, 1-1:45pm or 2-2:45pm. The success of this
program is dependent upon volunteer station leaders, therefore
parents/guardians will be asked to be volunteers. Program fee is $30 per
toddler and includes a participation medal that the toddlers will cherish.
Pee Wee Basketball is designed just like the Itty Bitty Basketball program,
but it is for five and six year olds. The program will run from Sunday,
January 13 through February 17 at 3-3:45pm, 4-4:45pm or 5-5:45pm. Program
fee is $30 per child and includes a participation medal. All sessions will
be held and the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. Hurry! The
registration deadline for both programs is Sunday, January 6.
For more information on these programs or to learn how to register, please
call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email
jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
