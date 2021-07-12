EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone has elevated Mike Waldo to the newly-created position of Special Assistant to the Head Coach.



Waldo has been an assistant coach on the staff for three seasons.



"We are fortunate to have a coach, and more importantly a person, of Mike Waldo's caliber on staff," Barone said. "His ability to make everyone around him better is incredible. I have been fortunate to be around several successful coaches in my lifetime and Coach Waldo is second to none. There are very few coaches with the combination of experience and success that Coach Waldo possesses. We are grateful to Tim Hall and the SIUE administration for allowing us to enhance our staff with Coach Waldo's position. I look forward to continuing our program's 'Find A Way' mentality and upward trajectory with Coach Waldo by my side."



"I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the basketball program in this new capacity," Waldo said. "The positive strides that this program has made under Coach Barone's leadership is evident, and I'm excited to be a part of it. I believe in him, our staff and our players. The development of our players on and off the court is extremely important, and I look forward to working with them every day."

Waldo returned to his alma mater in September 2018 after 35 years as a head coach, including 30 at Edwardsville High School.

The native of Granite City, Illinois, finished his career with a 727-266 record for a .732 winning percentage. He won 21 regional titles, seven sectional titles and 10 Southwestern Conference championships during his time at EHS. Prior to his time with the Tigers, Waldo was the head coach for five seasons at Alton Marquette High School. His teams won 81 games over five seasons and captured the school's first regional title in 1988.

He boasted four 30-win seasons and 21 20-win seasons during his time as a head coach.

Waldo is a graduate of SIUE and played two seasons of basketball for the Cougars.





