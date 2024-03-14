GODFREY - Those looking to test their trivia knowledge while supporting a good cause will have the perfect opportunity on Saturday, April 6, 2024, when Barnyard Animal Rescue is hosting their second Trivia Night event featuring a 50/50 drawing, silent auction, and more.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the game beginning at 7 p.m. at the Alton Moose located at 526 E. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey.

Tickets prices will go up after April 1 or when bought at the door, so act soon to secure yours in advance - the current cost is $15 per person or $120 for a table of eight (when bought in advance), which will increase to $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight after April 1 (and/or when bought at the door). Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling (618) 301-7018 or emailing BYARescue@gmail.com.

Barnyard Animal Rescue is a Godfrey-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to help abused, neglected, and unwanted “barnyard” (farm) animals by rehabilitating them and finding them forever homes. Andy Torrez with Barnyard Animal Rescue appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to share more about the trivia event and how its proceeds will benefit the organization.

“It goes to feeding the animals,” Torrez said of the event proceeds. “Barnyard Animal Rescue, we’ve been rescuing farm animals since 2015. We rescue miniature donkeys, miniature horses, we have potbelly pigs, chickens, Guineas, goats, all kinds.”

Torrez said the organization got started after encountering some donkeys being given away on the side of the road near someone’s house. The homeowner explained the donkeys were her husband's animals, which she was no longer able to take care of after her husband’s passing.

“We decided that we would take them,” Torrez said of the donkeys.

What started with a few free donkeys has since grown to a massive collection of rescued animals, which he said includes nearly 30 ducks and too many chickens to count. Torrez had unknowingly discovered a strong need in the community.

“We started looking into it more, and there’s a lot of farm animals that people decide once they get them, they have them for a while - a lot is ducks and chickens and stuff, people get them for their kids and stuff … then once they start getting bigger, they don’t know what to do with them.”

While the group’s growing number of animals proves the successful fulfillment of its mission, it also highlights their need for more space. The sanctuary is currently located at Torrez’s house, but he said they’re trying to raise money to purchase their own dedicated space - not just to store the animals, but also to grow produce to feed them with.

In order to raise that money, the organization relies on the community’s support at fundraising events like their upcoming Trivia Night on Saturday, April 6, 2024. To learn more about Barnyard Animal Rescue and the work they do, including more about the upcoming Trivia Night event, see the full interview with Torrez at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

