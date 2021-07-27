ST. LOUIS – Barnes-Jewish Hospital and its physician partners at Washington University School of Medicine have been named one of America’s “Best Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report. Barnes-Jewish ranked No. 17 in the nation, placing on the publication’s elite honor roll of the country’s top 20 hospitals. The report also ranked Barnes-Jewish as No. 1 in Missouri and No. 1 in the metro St. Louis area.

BJC’s Missouri Baptist Medical Center also achieved high marks for the region, tied for No. 3 in Missouri and tied for No. 2 in metro St. Louis. In the pediatric rankings announced in June, BJC’s St. Louis Children’s Hospital was among the Best Children’s Hospitals in the country in all 10 ranked pediatric specialties.

In addition to the 2021 Honor Roll, Barnes-Jewish ranked nationally in 11 specialties: cancer; cardiology & heart surgery; diabetes & endocrinology; ear, nose & throat; gastroenterology & gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; gynecology; neurology & neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology & lung surgery; and urology. Barnes-Jewish was also recognized as high performing in the rheumatology specialty. Of the more than 4,500 hospitals evaluated, only 161 were ranked nationally in at least one specialty. Barnes-Jewish is one of two hospitals in the St. Louis area to achieve a national ranking for any specialty, and the only one to achieve a rank in more than one specialty.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This national ranking has been earned by our skilled and passionate team members, and builds on the special partnership between Barnes-Jewish and Washington University School of Medicine, which brings together medical innovation and exceptional care,” says Dr. John Lynch, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “We hope our community shares in our pride, and more importantly, feels confident knowing they will receive the most advanced, highest quality, compassionate care when they turn to us.”

“This consistent distinction among the leading hospitals not only in the area, but in the country for Barnes-Jewish and in the state for Missouri Baptist, is certainly a source of pride for BJC HealthCare,” says Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO. “Even more, it is a testament to the skill and dedication of our caregivers and physicians across the organization, and our Washington University colleagues, in serving members of our community in their time of greatest need. This has never been more evident than over the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic when our health care heroes continued to selflessly deliver exceptional care under extraordinary circumstances.”

U.S. News & World Report also rates hospitals on a scale of High Performing, Average or Below Average in 17 common procedures and conditions: abdominal aortic aneurysm, aortic valve surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, pneumonia, spinal fusion, stroke, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Barnes-Jewish was rated high-performing in 16 categories and Missouri Baptist in 12 of the categories. Overall, BJC hospitals had 43 “high performing” ratings out of 131 rated conditions.

The rankings have been published on U.S. News & World Report’s website, usnews.com/besthospitals, and will appear in the magazine’s August issue.

More like this: