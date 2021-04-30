GODFREY – The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Board installed three new directors on April 21 – Marlene Barach, Jerry Rumph and Matt Schrimpf.

Barach served as a tenured faculty member and program coordinator at Lewis and Clark Community College for 22 years. Upon retirement, she served on the L&C Board of Trustees from 2007-2019.

Barach is a Civic Memorial High School graduate who earned her bachelor’s degree in business education from Illinois State University and her master’s degree in business education from Indiana University.

Barach is also involved with other community organizations including the Gatekeepers Community Housing Development Corporation of Bethalto and Madison County. She endowed a scholarship at L&C which awards nearly $1,000 annually to a non-traditional student who is a woman returning to college to further her career. Marlene and her late husband, Mick, are charter members of the L&C Foundation’s President’s Circle. Marlene also belongs to the 1838 Society and the Meriwether Lewis Society.

“I absolutely love Lewis and Clark,” Barach said. “I’m so happy to be able to continue serving its mission through the Foundation’s Board of Directors. It’s nice to see old friends and be involved.”

Jerry Rumph, MHA, FACHE is president of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, Illinois. He has 25 years in healthcare experience and has implemented solutions for operational, financial, quality and regulatory issues in addition to military leadership experience that includes expertise in disaster planning and use of telemedicine for primary care. He was chief executive officer for Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital in St. Louis. He also has served in a variety of leadership positions with SSM Health, a Catholic not-for-profit health system based in Missouri.

He received his Bachelor of Science in biology at Northern Illinois University in De Kalb and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Baylor University in Waco, Texas. OSF is a member of the President’s Circle and a member of the William Clark Society.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of the board,” Rumph said. “I’m new to the community and look forward to building relationships with my fellow directors. I’m supportive of Lewis and Clark from a healthcare perspective and look forward to that relationship as well.”

Matt Schrimpf is president of HWRT Oil Co. located in Hartford. His great-grandfather, Emil Schrimpf, started the business in 1932. HWRT Oil Co. is a member of the William Clark Society.

As a youth Matt joined the company and swept floors. Now he is a proud fourth-generation owner. He is also president of The Sports Academy in Glen Carbon, a premier indoor soccer facility. He currently serves on the St. Louis Bank Board and the United Way Advisory Board. He was United Way Campaign Co-Chair in 2020. He has served on several other boards of directors in the petroleum and finance industries. Matt graduated from the University of Illinois. He and his wife, Jenn, live in Alton, Illinois, and have three children.

“It’s an honor to succeed my father, Bill, and my grandfather, Bob,” Schrimpf said. “I’m proud to be the third generation of my family to serve the community through Lewis and Clark.”

A member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Board of Directors serves as an advocate and strategic partner in support of the college’s mission to empower people by raising aspirations and fostering achievement through dynamic, compassionate and responsible learning experiences. To be a director is to join a group of highly distinguished leaders who have pledged themselves to the economic, higher education, and cultural development of the seven counties served by the college.

Directors are expected to participate closely with the college president and the foundation executive director in achieving the strategic plan priorities of the college and foundation. They steward philanthropic funds given to the Foundation, guarding the donor’s interest while maximizing the potential value of every gift through prudent and wise investment. A board member continually learns and becomes more informed about the college so that gifts received will address the best interest of the college.

To learn more about the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, visit www.lc.edu/Foundation.

