EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s boys tennis team recently completed a strong boys season, with sophomore Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray coming back with a state doubles title. The two finished the season 31-1 and also earned first-team All-Southwestern Conference in boys tennis.

Eric Weiler, a senior, and Seth Lipe, a sophomore, were on the first team in singles, and the doubles combo of junior Logan Purcell and senior Ben Bequette were second-team selections.

“Everything clicked for us at the end of the year,” Trimpe said. “It is a whole different atmosphere at Hersey so many people there.”

Lipe, who was selected as most improved in the conference selections, it means a lot to win that award, shows my work is paying off.

Weiler said he remembered coming out as freshman scared to death going to state, but he was glad to make it through his entire career. “I always loved traveling with the team and playing the big tournaments. Being with the team taught me a lot.”

Bequette said it was an honor to be nominated by the coaches for the all-conference sportsmanship award.

“I always try to be as polite as I can be,” Bequette said. “It is a game, that is what you have to remember.”

Edwardsville head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said he was thankful for all the accomplishments of the team this year, with the state doubles championship and four state qualifiers in Trimpe-Gray, Weiler and Seth Lipe. He was especially proud of Bequette’s sportsmanship honor in the conference and Seth Lipe’s most improved honor. Trimpe was the Southwestern Conference boys tennis MVP.

Purcell said he hopes to be in a position in 2018 to make it to state and plans to work hard in the off season preparing for it.

