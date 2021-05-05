EDWARDSVILLE - Bank of Madison County Market President Paul Abert announced the hiring of Mark Cousley as the bank’s new Vice President of Commercial Banking. Cousley has more than 20 years of experience in banking, primarily in lending and business development.

“Mark and I worked together at a previous employer and he exemplifies everything we were looking for in a community commercial banker,” said Abert. “He is committed to his clients and passionate about relationship building. We knew Mark would be a perfect fit for our company and our culture. I am very happy to have him on our team.”

Cousley has spent the majority of his career working in community banking throughout the Metro East. He is originally from the Riverbend and Godfrey area and moved to Edwardsville two years ago with his wife, Mary. Cousley currently serves as a mentor for the Edwardsville CEO Program and is on the advisory board for the Salvation Army and Catholic Children’s Home of Alton. He is also the chair of the Friends of Scouting Piasa Bird District.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of this bank as it develops from the ground up,” said Cousley. “I’m also honored to join forces with a well-respected group of bankers in the community and continue helping customers throughout Madison County.”

Bank of Madison County has opened its doors at a temporary location in downtown Edwardsville at 100 Main Street from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. with additional hours available by appointment. The bank is currently located in the landmark Bohm Building at Main and Vandalia while a permanent full-service location is finalized.

Bank of Madison County is a division of Bank of Belleville, a locally owned and controlled, independent community bank located in St. Clair County, Illinois. The bank, which recently eclipsed a quarter of a billion dollars in total assets, has had a single location in Belleville until 2020, but is now expanding with banks in Madison, Monroe, and Clinton counties within the next year and is focused on developing regional strength in the Metro East.

Bank of Madison County is invested in making the community stronger and providing the best experience for its clients. “Smaller Bank, Bigger Service, Stronger Community” is not just a tagline; it’s a promise. Its commitment to client and community service is at the forefront of everything they do. For more information, go to www.bankofmadisoncounty.com or call 618-960-7456.

