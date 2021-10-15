STAUNTON - Bank of Hillsboro has officially opened its new permanent branch in downtown Staunton at 227 East Main Street.

“We are extremely excited to be in the new location and have permanent roots in the community that has welcomed us with open arms,” said SVP Regional Manager Mike Ward. “We chose this new location because of our commitment to Staunton and our desire to help revitalize the downtown area. The customer compliments for the new facility have been outstanding.”

The full-service bank includes 4 drive-up services, an ATM, and night deposit services. The new 4,200 square-foot banking facility, which was designed by Hurford Architects Inc. and was built by Plocher Construction, has a modern and welcoming design while adhering to the traditional landscape of downtown Staunton. For the past year as the building was being constructed, the bank operated out of a temporary location next door. The phone fax number and address for the new space will remain the same.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bank of Hillsboro’s flagship location is in Hillsboro with eleven other locations throughout the region. Bank of Hillsboro President and CEO Borrowman has personal ties to Staunton. She and her husband have lived a few miles east of Staunton for the last 14 years. Their children attended Mt. Olive schools and their daughter has been a part of the Staunton High School track team.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 151-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois, and has 11 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana, Staunton, and Vandalia.

More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com or by calling (217) 532-3991.

More like this: