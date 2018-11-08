Bank of Hillsboro Offers New Military Banking Program to Thank Those Who Serve

HILLSBORO – In appreciation of our veterans, Bank of Hillsboro has launched a new Military Banking Program to make life easier on those who have served. The program rewards military personnel with lower rates and fees on loans; an interest-bearing free checking account with no ATM fees, free patriotic-themed checks and more; bonus interest on CDs and a free safe deposit box. All past and current military personnel (including active, prior service, retired, Guard and Reserves) are eligible to enroll.

Retired Major General William Cobetto, a Bank of Hillsboro Loan Officer, spent 31 years serving in the US Air Force Illinois National Guard. “As a retired servicemember, I understand first-hand the toll military service takes on those who serve and their families,” said Cobetto. “We think it is important to do something special to show our appreciation of their many sacrifices, and this program will offer them many free and reduced-cost banking services. Not only is our new Military Banking Program a way to say ‘thank you,’ we also hope it’s a way to help our customers build a solid financial future.”

Bank of Hillsboro President and CEO, Misty Borrowman, has two children currently serving in the US Air Force Illinois National Guard, with one of them preparing for deployment to the Middle East soon. “From my military family to yours, this Program is an extension of our heartfelt thanks and support,” said Borrowman. “We are very proud to offer such a robust Military Banking Program at Bank of Hillsboro, and we hope you take advantage of this special Program developed just for you.”

Bank of Hillsboro’s new Military Banking Program is available at all 11 Bank of Hillsboro locations. All past and current military personnel (including active, prior service, retired, Guard and Reserves) are eligible to enroll.

Bank of Hillsboro is a 149-year-old bank committed to supporting local communities and helping customers meet their financial needs. The bank is headquartered in Hillsboro, Illinois and has 10 additional locations in Alhambra, Altamont, Carlyle, Edwardsville, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Keyesport, Pana and Vandalia.

More information about Bank of Hillsboro can be found at www.bankhillsboro.com/saluting-our-military/ or by calling (217) 532-3991.

