BELLEVILLE, ILL., Oct. 31, 2014 . . . Bank of Belleville, together with Hurford Architects and Plocher Construction, recently celebrated the groundbreaking for its future new banking headquarters at 215 N. Illinois Street in downtown Belleville. Slated to open in summer 2015, the new multimillion dollar, state-of-the-art facility will provide Bank of Belleville much needed space for continued growth and significantly

increased exposure.

The 10,000 sq. ft. facility will include a more expansive lobby, a drive-up ATM, and three drive-up teller lanes along with a more easily accessible, centrally-located building on Highway 159 across from the YMCA in downtown Belleville.

Bank of Belleville¹s current location at 720 W. Main Street suited the bank and its customers well over the years but when the City of Belleville expressed interest in their building, Bank of Belleville saw an opportunity..

"Our current location has worked well for us but the City's wishes to moveits police station to our building was an opportunity for us to expand tomeet the needs of our growing customer base. It's a win-win," said KevinPesko, president of Bank of Belleville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bank of Belleville was established in 2005 on $8.5 million in capital andhas grown to a bank with $115 million in assets, 300 shareholders and 28employees. Bank of Belleville celebrates its 9th anniversary in November.

Bank of Belleville invites you to check out its new website at www.bankofbelleville.com

Like its page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Bank-of-Belleville/180579858805508

Follow it on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/bank-of-belleville



or call to speak with one of the many experienced members of its team at (618) 233-6400.

More like this: