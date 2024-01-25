ALTON - Alton Band Director Blake Korte has announced several students represented his high school at the recent SIUE Bi-State Concert Band Festival. Korte congratulated the students who participated.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"It is quite an honor to participate as a record number of applicants (over 300) applied this year," he said.

Below are selections for different categories:

Cougar Honor Band

Dr. Carolyn Barber, Conductor

Spencer Leonard - Tenor Saxophone

Keysar Butler - Baritone Saxophone

Joseph Hicks - Double Bass

Article continues after sponsor message

Wesley LeBrun - Percussion

Red Festival Band

Ryan Lipscomb, Conductor

Briana Wermke - Tenor Saxophone

Quinn Halliday - Trumpet

White Festival Band

Eric Chrostoski, Conductor

Benjamin Paris - Euphonium

Madalyn Schrumpf - Euphonium

Riley Voumard - Percussion

More like this:

Jan 11, 2024 - Riverbend Wellness Festival Rescheduled for March 2 Due to Winter Weather

Jan 13, 2024 - Grafton Alumnus Brings Always Late TV Movie Awards Back to L&C  

Nov 30, 2023 - Mississippi River Festival To Be Discussed In Book Presentation At Carlinville Library

Jan 3, 2024 - Alton to Host Free Eagle Ice Festival on 1/6 with Tours, Activities and More

Nov 14, 2023 - Kairos Hope Plans Christmas "Festival of Trees" to Fund Sexual Assault Survivor Advocacy

 