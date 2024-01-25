Band Director Announces Several Students Represent AHS At SIUE Bi-State Concert Band Fest
ALTON - Alton Band Director Blake Korte has announced several students represented his high school at the recent SIUE Bi-State Concert Band Festival. Korte congratulated the students who participated.
"It is quite an honor to participate as a record number of applicants (over 300) applied this year," he said.
Below are selections for different categories:
Cougar Honor Band
Dr. Carolyn Barber, Conductor
Spencer Leonard - Tenor Saxophone
Keysar Butler - Baritone Saxophone
Joseph Hicks - Double Bass
Wesley LeBrun - Percussion
Red Festival Band
Ryan Lipscomb, Conductor
Briana Wermke - Tenor Saxophone
Quinn Halliday - Trumpet
White Festival Band
Eric Chrostoski, Conductor
Benjamin Paris - Euphonium
Madalyn Schrumpf - Euphonium
Riley Voumard - Percussion
