Ballpark Village opened its doors to the public in March 2014 and has gained much attention since. A slice of Baseball Heaven for Cardinals fans, Ballpark Village is a one stop shop for everything baseball. From museums and memorabilia, luxury seating, exemplary game views and all the eats and drinks for every liking. Ballpark Village has truly become a centralized location for the ultimate Cardinals baseball experience.

Fox Sports Midwest Live! is located in the center of the building and is the main attraction with a 40-foot LED screen to watch the games, almost as if you were in the actual Busch Stadium. If you look up, you will even see the sky. A remarkable 100 foot long retractable glass roof keeps sports fans dry on the rainy days and bring in the sun on the bright days of summer. The 200 seat restaurant includes VIP booth seating near the front of the stage.

The Lounge at Fox Sports Midwest Live! is an exclusive spot for those looking for a classy, sleek atmosphere to host an event, perfect for cocktail parties and VIP hosting.

Also located within Fox Sports Midwest LIVE! is Tengo Hambre, a quick-service eatery with a walk-up ordering process. Tengo Hambre is best known for their street tacos and margaritas on-the-go. Tengo Sed has the same fiesta vibe that featured south of the border flavor to their and an explicable view of the Live! concert stage.

The Budweiser Brew House is a three level restaurant that includes an outdoor beer garden and a rooftop deck that leads your eyes right to the St. Louis Cardinals baseball field. With 239 St. Louis brewed beer taps, beer lovers are sure to enjoy the menu, which is specifically designed to pair with the beer options.

Cardinals Nation is a 34,000 square foot, four-level establishment with nothing Cardinals Baseball at it’s finest. Cardinals Nation includes a two-story restaurant and bar, a Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum, a Cardinals Authentic retail store and an impressive 330-seat roof top deck to watch the game.

Drunken Fish is a well-known premier sushi restaurant that was voted “Best Happy Hour in St. Louis.” Jamba Juice offers smoothies of your liking, making it “healthy to have happy fun.”

Who doesn’t love dueling pianos? Howl at the Moon brings a talented and sometimes comical musical experience to the St. Louis nightlife. The Skybox, located on the second floor, offers a pristine experience with a panoramic overlook of FOX Sports Midwest Live!

Ballpark Village surely didn’t forget about the country folk! PBR St. Louis is a country bar known for its mechanical bull riding. With live country and southern rock music, a huge dance floor and private outdoor balconies, every cowboy and cowgirl is sure to have a blast.

Ballpark Village is continuously expanding, with future plans of residential housing and office space. After completion, the total development cost will be over $750 Million.

The Fudgery is unlike any other fudgery around. Some may remember visiting the old Union Station and stopping to watch the art that the Fudgery employees perform. The employees sing and dance while they make and fold the fudge right before your eyes. It is a sweet treat to watch the entertainment and love for fudge. Some even make it famous from working at the Fudgery, Sisqo did.

Busch II Infield is a grassy patch of sacred ground, once belonging to the old Busch Stadium. Families and friends can spread out and enjoy the events and festivals held throughout the year.

