After a successful "Live Season" with more than 150 events and millions of visitors, Ballpark Village kicks off the 2015 baseball season with onsite consumer focused enhancements and a packed event schedule that will draw visitors downtown every day from April through October

ST. LOUIS – Major League Baseball is back in full swing and Ballpark Village is ready to host Cardinals fans for a full season of exciting game-related activities. On Monday, April 13, Ballpark Village will celebrate the Cardinals home opener with a full day of fun including the Cardinals' official pre-game pep-rally from the NEW permanent stage adjacent to the Busch II Infield from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. leading up to the 3:15 p.m. game at Busch Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers. Some of the pep rally planned guests and activities include:

Cardinals in-game emcee and event DJ Todd Thomas "that-one-guy"

Fredbird and Team Fredbird

FOX Sports Midwest announcers and FOX Sports Midwest Girls

Former Cardinals players

Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III

Budweiser Clydesdale

St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams mascots, Louie and Rampage

Build-A-Bar

Character sketches and balloon shape artists

As Ballpark Village transitions from its event-packed fall/winter "Live Season!" and enters its second baseball season, several exciting new additions and improvements have been made focusing on the customer experience, including: the recent opening of the Crown Room second-floor lounge in Budweiser Brew House and the Hall of Fame Club on the second floor of Cardinals Nation; improved sightlines into Busch Stadium from both the Bud Deck and AT&T Rooftop with the Gate 5 reconfiguration inside the stadium; the addition of two additional monitors in Fox Sports Midwest Live! adding 300 square feet of HDTV to the existing 40-foot screen wall; a permanent outdoor stage next to the Busch II Infield for more rallies, Fanfests, events and national touring act concerts; a remodeled Bud Store inside Budweiser Brew House with updated and improved merchandise; and the grand opening of The Fudgery.

As the Official Cardinals Away Game Watch Parties host, Ballpark Village is adding giveaways and FREE PARKING for 22 select away games during the season. Remaining April giveaways include a golf kit on April 12, an umbrella hat on April 23 and a tumbler on April 26.

"Opening Day is an unofficial holiday in the City of St. Louis and we're tremendously excited to be the 'home base' for Cardinals fans celebrating a new baseball season," said Ballpark Village Chief Operations Officer Jim Watry. "After a terrific Live Season, we're prepared to once again provide fans with the best pre- and post-home game dining and entertainment, and the ultimate away-game viewing experience."

For complete baseball season event details, visit www.stlballparkvillage.com.

ABOUT BALLPARK VILLAGE SAINT LOUIS:

Ballpark Village is the premiere dining, drinking and entertainment district in the region. Located in the heart of St. Louis' central business district adjacent to Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village is the first ever sports anchored, multi-phased mixed-use development. The $100 million, 120,000-square-foot multi-story project is visible beyond the left center field wall of Busch Stadium, complimenting the energy and excitement of the game day experience. Ballpark Village hosts a variety of public and private events 365 days a year, providing patrons with a variety of entertainment, food and beverage, and on-site parking in one location.

The first phase of Ballpark Village is anchored by Cardinals Nation, Budweiser Brew House, FOX Sports Midwest Live!, PBR St. Louis, Howl at the Moon piano bar, and Drunken Fish Sushi Restaurant and Lounge, Majestic Athletic, Jamba Juice and The Fudgery. Ballpark Village features five live performance stages, the largest retractable roof of its kind, a 40-foot indoor TV screen – the largest in the Midwest – and an outdoor festival space that recreates the infield of the previous Busch Stadium in its exact historical location. In future phases, Ballpark Village will offer luxury residential units and more than 750,000-square-feet of office space. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit www.stlballparkvillage.com for more information.

