Ballin' With A Cop In Alton Again Reaches Youth In Positive Way
ALTON - The Annual Ballin' With A Cop last weekend was once again a way for Alton Police officers to reach out to the younger generation in a positive way.
The event was held from noon to 2 p.m. this past Saturday at the YWCA of Alton and featured a great afternoon of basketball, three-point contests, and free-throw contests.
"The officers didn’t fare too well against the kids but everyone had a blast," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "It was a wonderful event to bring the community together and build good relationships.
"Thank you to the Precious Organization, YWCA, Tammy Smith, and all the others who helped put on and participate in this event. We look forward to doing it again."
