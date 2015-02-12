Alton High midfielder Brett Baldridge is joining teammate Shane Bollini on scholarship to play soccer at McKendree University in Lebanon.

Baldridge said he was the first in his family to earn a college scholarship in soccer and looks forward to representing his family on a college soccer field.

“I saw McKendree as a place for me to play,” Baldridge said. “I think I will be a midfielder for McKendree, but I can play anywhere. I can also play defensively. Midfield is my best position.”

Baldridge said two of his positives as a soccer player are his athletic abilities and the fact he is not a selfish player, something coach Robertson of Alton has taught him.

Baldridge admitted he would miss Alton High School and a lot of his junior friends on the team.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I will also miss a lot of the teachers at Alton High,” he said.

The Alton senior plans to major in business administration at McKendree.

“McKendree has an excellent business program,” he said.

Alton High School athletic director Jeff Alderman described both Baldridge and Bollini as outstanding soccer players and simply outstanding young citizens.

“There is something to be said when young athletes are also good kids,” he said. “This is a tribute to both of their families.”

More like this: