ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will open the doors on Thursday, June 18, to feature the area’s only state-of-the-art Balance Center during an Open House from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Area residents, physicians and health care professionals are invited to the Occupational Therapy Balance Center, located at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. Fifth Street.

Visitors will see technology such as the Natus Balance Master® and the newly renovated Occupational Therapy Balance Center. Occupational Therapists Carol Babcock and Jordan Dietl will be available to answer questions.

Article continues after sponsor message

As the most established provider of balance therapy services in the community, OSF Saint Anthony’s utilizes individualized treatment plans in conjunction with the Balance Master technology.

“We use the Balance Master to assist therapists with assessing initial balance capabilities, balance training during therapy and tracking progress after and in conjunction with other types of therapies,” said Babcock. “It helps reduce the fall risk associated with conditions like ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, stroke and neuropathy.”

The Balance Master® utilizes a fixed 18" x 60" force plate to measure the vertical forces exerted through the patient's feet to measure center of gravity position and postural control. The long force plate allows for enhanced assessment and training capabilities. The system couples visual bio-feedback with sensitive, real-time monitoring of movements to help patients achieve greater balance control faster.

“The advanced technology allows us to evaluate a patient’s functional abilities and provides an assessment of positions or movements that provoke the symptoms,” Babcock says. “Based on the findings from the Balance Master, we design a personalized program designed to minimize symptoms, improve balance, teach compensatory strategies and increase functional status.”

For information about the Occupational Therapy Balance Center open house, please call 465-2264.

More like this: