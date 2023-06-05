CARROLLTON - Commander Jon Baker and eleven of his fellow American Legionnaires from Eldred Post 1135, were busy making Memorial Day memories on May 29, 2023. The eleven other veterans were Mike Brannan, Jon Davis, Bob Lake, Michael Lake, David Lehr, John McClintock, Rod Portwood, Jim Rabe, Gary Ruyle, Bob Shannon and Steve Talley.

Their day started at 9 AM in the Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery with presentation of colors, a 21-gun salute and an address about the meaning of Memorial Day by Pastor Don Carpenter of the Eldred Baptist Church. The ceremony ended with the playing of Taps and dismissal.

The group then boarded their Honor Guard bus and headed for Carrollton, where they set up at 10 AM with a review on the Public Library yard, presented another 21-gun salute, and placed a Memorial Day wreath in front of a number of American Flags on the lawn.

Following this presentation and dismissal, eight members crossed the road and made their way to the Veterans Freedom Walkway, a project under construction on the lawn of the Greene County Courthouse.

Article continues after sponsor message

These Veterans are extremely proud and active supporters of the Walkway project, and of Bernie Faul, organizer and promoter of what will be a most impressive pentagon-shaped memorial, with black and white concrete infrastructure and polished black Indian marble plaques with names of local military personnel from Greene County who have served their country over the past 236 years.

Following these ceremonies, the group and many followers made their way back to Eldred Legion Post 1135, where the veterans hosted a free lunch with everyone welcome.

People throughout this area can take great pride in the community service work of the Eldred American Legion Post, their charitable contributions to many worthwhile and established causes, and their faithful and meaningful attendance as the principal Honor Guard at funerals for fellow military veterans in Greene and many surrounding counties.

Saluting the Eldred American Legion Post 1135 and the Eldred American Legion Auxiliary, whose continuing work constitutes a memorable force for promoting American values in so many lives.

More like this: