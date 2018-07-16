GODFREY - The new Bakers & Hale Restaurant has created a lot of anticipation in its renovation of a location at 7120 Montclaire Ave. in Godfrey.

Rex Hale of St. Louis and Kelsi Walden-Baker of Brighton, will own and manage the new restaurant.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said he is extremely excited about Bakers and Hale’s opening. A ribbon cutting is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, July 19, at the new Montclair Avenue location.

Walden-Baker and Hale have been busy in recent days with staff training.

“We are more than excited and ready to get started,” Walden-Baker said. Walden-Baker said she expects people from all over the area including Jersey, Carrollton, Greenfield, Edwardsville and much beyond to come to their new restaurant, just off Interstate-255 at the Godfrey exit. Hale and Walden-Baker teamed in the Three Sixty at Hilton at the Ballpark and other St. Louis restaurants prior to this venture.

Mayor McCormick said he believes Bakers & Hale is going to be the spark the corridor needs for business development, with Walmart on the other end of I-255.

Hale and Walden-Baker are both expert chefs. Hale said the menu will offer fresh foods and will be driven by what is in season. He said when the business opens, tomatoes will be ripe for the picking, so he anticipates they may be a focus.

“We are buying from local farmers and we also have a garden on the other side of the building,” Hale said. “We will work with farmers for local meats, eggs, dairy items and much more. We will have comfort food people are familiar with a new twist to it and again the season will drive the menu. Whatever is freshest at the time will be on the menu.”

