BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior TJ Baker (Rockford, Illinois) has been chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference co-Golfer of the Month for October.

Baker, who also won the award in September, shares the October award with Southern Indiana's Jace Day.

Baker added two more top-10 finishes in the month. He finished eighth of 88 golfers at Wichita State's Grier Jones Shocker Invite with scores of 68-68-72 (-8). He then used a final-round 67 to take third place of 76 golfers at the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate with scores of 74-71-67 (-1). Five of his six rounds were at or below par including three rounds in the 60s.

He finished October with a head-to-head record of 151-9-1 for a .937 winning percentage.

Baker earned top-10 finishes in all five tournaments this fall and leads OVC in scoring average at 70.1.

