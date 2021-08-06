EDWARDSVILLE - Alton artist David Bailey's sterling silver metal work is entered in the upcoming Edwardsville Arts Fair and will be displayed at Edwardsville City Park on Sept. 24-26.

Artist: David Bailey

Location: Alton

Artist Statement: "Sterling Silver is the metal I have been using for over 30 years to create my jewelry. Using the tools of the silversmith trade to manipulate Sterling Silver into an elegant and pleasing shape that I have seen in my mind's eye is a thrilling process."

Artist: Barry Charles Wallace

Location: Collinsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My Collagraphs are hand-pulled ink transfers, combining drawings, photographs and metallic tape that I hand apply."

Arist: Reinhard Herzog

Location: Ballwin, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I have blown glass for over 58 years, mastering the moment when glass is in its liquid state. I use my own movement & natural forces to shape each piece-- solidifying ephemeral thought into a solid form. The intention behind my work is simple: to bring the glass to life as the child of light that it is."

Artist: Sharon Aach

Location: Belleville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My art consists of back painted glass panels. Paints, inks, pigments, and resin are combined in reverse order, a technique that I have taught myself. All of my inspiration comes from nature."

Artist: Steven Martin

Location: Carterville, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"My sculptural boxes are fashioned from a solid piece of native hardwood using a “bandsaw box” technique I have perfected over my 42-year woodworking career."

Artist: Barry Lane

Location: Chatham, Illinois

Artist Statement:

"Inspired by the water, waves, scuba diving and sand of the Oceans. The intention of our work is to create one of a kind pieces with movement, with focus on Statement Pieces with driftwood and shells attached. "



Note: The Edwardsville Arts Center is located at 6155 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville. Hours are as follows: Gallery: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Every art piece shown will be featured in the Edwardsville Arts Center Gallery. Thank you to Edwardsville Arts Center Gallery Manager/Coordinator Carolyn Tidball for the profile information of artists.

