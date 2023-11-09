Collinsville baseball pitcher Ethan Bagwell signed a letter of intent to play with the University of Missouri. leading a number of local high school athletes who signed with various schools on he first day of the early signing period on Wednesday. Lily Freer, one of the area's premier girls soccer players, who has played on a national level for multiple years, also made a verbal commitment to Stanford University. A full story on Freer's decision is to come after a Wednesday night interview.

Bagwell, who is a senior, had a great season last spring with the Kahoks, hitting .465, with two home runs and 20 RBIs, also stealing seven bases. He also appeared in 11 games on the mound, going 5-3 with a save and a 2.45 ERA. He walked 34 and struck out 68 and is expected to be the Collinsville ace on the mound in 2024.

He's also been scouted by many Major League Baseball teams, possessing a 93 mile-per-hour fastball and also played for the scout team for the Cincinnati Reds.

Bagwell was the top signee on the first day of the early signing period, which lasts until next Wednesday. Another Collinsville athlete, football long snapper Drew Doyle, signed with Iowa State after serving a stint with the United States Navy. Trent Clemons, a baseball player with Highland, signed with Rockhurst in Kansas City, while Triad's Brady Coon signed with SIU-Edwardsville, while Knight's wrestler Brady Coon signed with Campbell University of Buies Creek, N.C., Highland fisherman Mason Darling signed a letter with McKendree University in Lebanon, while another Highland athlete, baseball player Jake Ottensmeier, signed with Eastern Illinois and Triad girls soccer player Hannah Sparks signed with McKendree.

In NCAA Division-III and junior college signings, Triad volleyball and softball player Alyssa Dewitte signed with Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Alton softball player Lauren O'Neill signed on with Black Hawk College in Moline, Courtney Picklesmeier, a softball player with Civic Memorial, signed Lewis And Clark Community College in Godfrey, Alton softball player Grace Presley signed with Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville, Highland baseball player signed on with St. Louis Health Science and Pharmacy, formerly St. Louis College of Pharmacy and softball players Chloe Seger of Triad and both Alex and Abby Schultz signed with SWIC.

