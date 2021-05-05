Purse raffle tickets are on sale now for the Belleville Area Humane Society’s annual Bags For Wags fundraiser. Raffle tickets are just $20 each and patrons choose which specific designer purse(s) they would like the chance to win including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and more! Patrons can also host a Watch PAWty for additional chances to win. Get friends together and have some fun at this one-of-a-kind event just for the ladies.

Tickets for purses are available online now through 4:00 pm on event day and winners will be drawn live during the virtual event on Thursday, May 20, 2021, beginning at 7:00 pm. The Bags for Wags Silent Auction will open Thursday, May 13, and remain open for 48 hours after the virtual event ends. Please tune in to the virtual event beginning at 7:00 pm, hosted online by your favorite radio personality, Courtney Landrum! (You do NOT have to watch to win.)

For event details, to sign up to bid, to host a Watch Pawty, or to sponsor, please visit the website.

About Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS): The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 61 years. Homeless animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of homeless animals in our community through foster, adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include affordable spay/neuter options, low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, free dog training, and a monthly pet food pantry.

To learn more, please visit www.bahspets.org.

