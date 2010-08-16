Alton Marketplace & the Riverbender Community Center are partnering on the inaugural BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH on Saturday, August 21st from 11am-7pm.

The event will be held in the RBCC parking lot at the 400 block of Piasa Street. Activities will be offered for all ages, including: a main stage with a DJ and live music, game booths as seen on the show "Minute To Win It" where contestants try to complete a fun & challenging physical task in 60 seconds or less, bungee trampoline, free-throw shoot-out, inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, play zone for young children, great food, and more! Prizes will be given to children throughout the event, and the cost is only $10 to play all day.

The event will serve as a fundraiser for the two organizers who are working to expand family-friendly entertainment activities in downtown Alton to serve our diverse community.

Sponsoring businesses include: Simmons Law Firm, Liberty Bank, Dr. Pepper, Halpin Music Company, Hit-N-Run, Hayner Library, Olin Community Credit Union, Pathways to Success, Today’s Beauty Supply, Sierra Club, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Sonic Drive-In, Black’s Sporting Goods, Nautilus Fitness, and St. Anthony’s Health Center.

Volunteers are needed to help with the day’s activities, to get involved please contact the Alton Marketplace office at 618-463-1016 or sara@altonmarketplace.com. More information can be found at www.Riverbender.com/BASH

