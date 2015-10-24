HARDIN - Hardin-Calhoun pulled off the biggest win in Aaron Elmore’s tenure as coach Friday night, topping Brown County 21-14 at home.

The victory put the Warriors back in contention to make the playoffs. The game was scoreless until the third quarter when Brown County broke away for a score, but missed the conversion to make it 6-0.

Calhoun then exploded for all three of its scores in the fourth quarter to one touchdown and conversion for Brown County for the win.

Blake Booth rushed 17 times for 39 yards and scored two touchdowns, Wes Klocke rushed nine times for 27 yards, Ty Bick rushed one time for two yards and Clayton Ralston had a rush for four yards.

Tyler Webster caught 4 passes for 65 yards and a score, Damian Pohlman had 1 catch for 10 yards.

Booth had the first score on a 1-yard run and the kick failed. He ran 33 yards for the second touchdown and Klocke ran in the conversion. Booth tossed a 20 yard pass to Tyler Weber for the third score and the kick by Pohlman was good.

“It is a huge win for our program and our community,” Elmore said. “Our kids really came together hoping to end up getting into the playoffs. We have 37 points and a 5-4 record, so it depends on who won and lost that were 5-3 and 4-4. As of yesterday, the predictions were that 35 points would get you in.”

Elmore said Brown County is “a top-notch team.”

“I think we played a complete game and we didn’t make very many mistakes,” he said. “Our kids were hungry to win and knew if they lost there was no chance to make the playoffs. They decided they were going to make it a game.”

Carrollton wins eighth game over Triopia 38-14

The Carrollton Hawks (8-1) defeated the Concord-Triopia Trojans (4-5) 38-14 Friday night at Triopia.

Carrollton was led by Cole Brannan and Jerrett Smith. Brannan rushed for two scores and Smith rushed for two as well and caught a touchdown pass from Wade Prough.

Carrollton will host a first-round playoff next week with its impressive 8-1 record and an 8-game winning streak.

