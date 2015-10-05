WASHINGTON, MO. - The Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers had a day to remember on Saturday in competition in Washington, Mo.

The Marching Tigers captured top Class A prizes in both parade and field competitions at the Washington, Mo., Marching Band Festival, along with the "Sweepstakes Trophy" from among some 25 competitors.

Featuring a parade competition and a field competition, the Washington (Missouri) Marching Band Festival is one of the longest running and finest festivals in the Midwest.

"High caliber judging and professional video taping of each group's performance make it one of the top marching band competitions each year in Missouri and Southern Illinois," EHS Marching Band Director Marvin Battle said.



The band first competed by marching parade-style through downtown Washington and was rated outstanding (tops) in class competition for color guard, percussion, and music.

Next came the preliminaries in field competition, where the Marching Tigers won outstanding color guard, percussion, visual, music – and first place all told.

Based on the combined scores from the parade and preliminary competition, the Marching Tigers were awarded the Grand Champion honor. Then, the top nine bands were selected for a finals face off.

In finals, the Marching Tigers nabbed trophies for outstanding music, color guard, percussion, visuals, and first place. Edwardsville’s final score total of 88.35 (of a total 100 measure) to earn the Best In Show honor at the 47th annual Washington Marching Band Festival at Washington High School, about 50 miles west of St. Louis.

