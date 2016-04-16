EDWARDSVILLE - From new born clothes to dollhouses, books and stuffed animals, there was sure to be something for every yard sale shopper at the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon's annual Kidmania Community Yard Sale this Saturday at Edwardsville High School.

For around 14 years, the women's organization that spans across District 7 as a whole has used this event for not only their organization to fund numerous philanthropic projects throughout the community, but also as a means of some extra income for the vendors in the sale.

Kristen Pfund, JSC member and one of four co-chairs of the Kidmania committee, had been up late the night before setting up with other members of the club and arrived before the crack of dawn Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on the set up.

"It's an indoor garage sale for exclusive kids-only stuff," she said. "We have individual vendors who purchase their space and they bring things for kids, maternity, toys, books-- you name it, they bring it."

Thousands of items, including newborn to children-sized clothes, shoes, toys, books, accessories and more were all up for grabs at the event. Lucky VIP shoppers had also purchased the opportunity to shop the floor an hour before the general public gained admission, giving them the chance to sort through the best items up for grabs before anyone else.

"All of the money earned from the vendor fees and the admission fees goes directly back to the club to allow us to put it back into the community," Pfund said. "It is just amazing to see how many people come to buy things. We had a line wrapped around the school this morning. The dedication that people have to buying this stuff is great."

According to their website, the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon "strives to foster volunteerism by developing our member's talents and interests through a variety of fundraising and philanthropic project, while building valued relationships."

