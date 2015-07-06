ALTON - A wildlife enthusiast and his family are doing everything they can to help a baby bunny rabbit recover after their basset hound found a rabbit nest under their shed in the back yard.

Mark Meyer, a volunteer at the TreeHouse Wildlife Center, came home from the gym last week to find his son upset while holding a baby bunny. The bunny was bleeding from wounds on his back, so Mark and his son washed the wounds and treated them with Neosporin.

Hoping there were no broken bones, Mark took the little guy to Hawthorne Veterinary clinic where the doctor informed the Meyer family that luckily, he is actually in good shape. He treated him with fluids and prescribed pain medication and sent Mark’s family and the bunny on their way.

Since then, Mark and his family have housed the baby bunny, caring for him, feeding him kitten formula and of course keeping him far away from their dog, Jethro.

As he began to heal, he started scooting around using only his front legs.

“I was watching my boys play with Legos as I was feeding him one day and a light bulb went off,” said Meyer. “Let’s make him a wheelchair.”

Using mainly Legos, a bit of felt, some ribbon and duct tape, the bunny, now nicknamed “Scoot” is mobile on a makeshift scooter.

“He is doing good and eating and drinking like a champ, scooting around good,” said Meyer. “Long term, hopefully he will heal up enough where I can release him back into the wild.”

Mark added that being the wildlife lover and rehabber that he is, this little one (and every animal for that matter) deserves a chance to enjoy life.

“I’m just trying to help and do my part,” he said.

SEE VIDEO BELOW OF "SCOOT" SCOOTING AROUND IN HIS NEW SCOOTER!

