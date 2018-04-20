BETHALTO - Yesterday, 111th State Representative Monica Bristow made her feelings clear on the House floor regarding how much legislators should be paid:

"Hopefully if this body [the Illinois House] and the Senate gets its act together, we will be able to have our revenue exceeding expenditures and we'll all get raises.

"Monica Bristow made this astonishing admission live on the House floor while debating HB 5760 - a bill concerning mileage reimbursement rates for legislators and the halting of cost-of-living adjustments. We all have dreams of a more prosperous future - Monica’s dream just happens to be paid for by overburdened taxpayers."

Article continues after sponsor message

Mike Babcock, Republican candidate for 111th state representative, had this to say in response to Bristows comments.

“It is no surprise that Rep. Bristow, tightly entrenched within the Madigan self-serving machine, would advocate for more pay for herself. Let me be clear, career politicians in Springfield shouldn’t be receiving an extra dime. As a small business owner, I wouldn’t give an employee with the same record of failure a raise - I’d replace them. Rep. Bristow is the taxpayers employee and I’d say it’s time we replaced her too.”

When it comes to elected officials safeguarding taxpayer money, Mike Babcock said he tries to lead by example. Mike Babcock has forgone a pay raise during his nine years as Wood River Township Supervisor, has never raised taxes, and has a budget surplus year after year.

More like this: