BETHALTO - Mike Babcock, candidate for Illinois 111th state representative, has released the following statement on Dan Beiser vacating his seat early and the appointment of Monica Bristow to be take his place:

“In typical Madison County insider fashion, a last minute backroom deal has been struck. Swapping out one Mike Madigan loyalist for another won’t make the Metro East stronger. It’s a new name with the same disastrous results for taxpayers. I believe the people are ready for a change and I’m ready to provide a new direction for our state with lower taxes, less spending, balanced budgets, a growing economy and the end of Madigan’s tyrannical reign over Illinois.”

