IHSA CLASS 1A NORTH GREENE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 8, BUNKER HILL 0: Grace Baalman threw a no-hitter as Hardin-Calhoun opened defense of their IHSA Class 1A state championships with an 8-0 win over Bunker Hill in a North Greene Regional semifinal game in White Hall Tuesday. The 28-8 Warriors meet Wednesday's Brussels-Mount Olive winner at 11 a.m. Saturday with a trip to the Hardin-Calhoun Sectional on the line.

Baalman struck out 19 batters and assisted on the other two putouts, fielding grounders back to the box. Emily Baalman was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Calhoun, while Macy Margherio went 2-for-2 with a homer, Junie Zirkelbach was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Sophie Lorton, Holly Baalman, Jessica Oswald and Ashleigh Presley each had RBIs for the Warriors.

