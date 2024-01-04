JERSEYVILLE - Axe & Ale, Jerseyville’s newest venue for axe-throwing entertainment, recently announced a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony set for 5 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. The festivities will commence at the venue at 806 Tri Point Lane in Jerseyville, just across Illinois Route 16 from Farm & Home Supply.

After acquiring the location from Riverbend Axe Throwing last fall and hosting a soft opening last November, Axe & Ale co-owners Chris and Christina Herren said in a press release that they’ve “diligently devoted the past two months to refurbishing and upgrading the location while actively engaging with the community to understand and cater to their desires.”

"We're thrilled to introduce Axe & Ale to the Jerseyville community," Chris said. "Our aim is to provide a welcoming space where locals can unwind, connect, and experience the excitement of axe throwing. We've worked diligently to create a venue that fosters camaraderie and fun for everyone who walks through our doors."

Article continues after sponsor message

The grand opening will feature discounted throwing sessions, engaging giveaways, and “a host of surprises throughout the evening,” the Herrens said. Axe & Ale will also offer their newly curated drink menu which they added “complements the excitement of the axe-throwing experience.”

Axe & Ale aims to be a safe and exhilarating environment for individuals of all skill levels, but the Herrens’ vision for the venue is much more than just a place to throw axes - they also aim for it to be a “hub for social gatherings, team-building events, parties, and more,” giving Jerseyville residents and visitors a unique entertainment option.

"We've carefully curated Axe & Ale to be a destination that combines the thrill of axe-throwing with a comfortable, inviting atmosphere," Christina said. "Our commitment to providing a safe and enjoyable experience is paramount. We can't wait to welcome everyone to our grand opening and beyond."

The Herrens also have more plans for the future, hinting that Axe & Ale is just the beginning and that this won't be the last family-centered entertainment venue they have planned.

To learn more about Axe & Ale, visit their website, Facebook page, or call 618-494-6279.

More like this: