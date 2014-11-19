Awesome Health Benefits of Pumpkin, One of the World's Healthiest Vegetables & a Holiday Favorite!
WEEK Eight!
Since, we're approaching the Holiday Season, let's highlight the Health Benefits of PUMPKIN:
- High in vital antioxidants
- High in Fiber
- High in Minerals
- No Fat
- No Cholesterol
- Keeps Vision Sharp
And, much more!
Pumpkin Recipes: Find delicious "pumpkin" recipes, i. e., soups, chili, lasagna, muffins, pies, ring cake, pumpkin squares, cookies, pudding, parfaits, shakes, pastries & much more! Check it out!
NOTE:
Keep in mind to not over do the "sweeteners, real or artificial!"
BONUS: Spices, like Cinnamon & Nutmeg, boost the natural, earthy flavor & health benefits!
Medical Caution: As always, be aware of any food allergies, food intolerance!
Seek professional medical recommendations, for pumpkin foods, pumpkin seeds,, any "pumpkin" supplement consumption, for your child!!
Medical Warning! Excessive eating of "pumpkin" over a period of time, can, actually, cause complexion, hands, discoloration, skin to turn "orange in color!"
Hey! It's Awesome Autumn, Week Eight's Health-Tip!
Pump up your child's health, with pumpkin health gains!
Stay tuned, for next week's Awesome-Autumn Splash Health-Tip, to do all that you can do, to feed your child's brain, what it needs!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
