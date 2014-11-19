WEEK Eight!

"Awesome Health Benefits of Pumpkin, One of the World's Healthiest Vegetables & a Holiday Favorite!"

Since, we're approaching the Holiday Season, let's highlight the Health Benefits of PUMPKIN:

- High in vital antioxidants

- High in Fiber

- High in Minerals

- No Fat

- No Cholesterol

- Keeps Vision Sharp

And, much more!

Pumpkin Recipes: Find delicious "pumpkin" recipes, i. e., soups, chili, lasagna, muffins, pies, ring cake, pumpkin squares, cookies, pudding, parfaits, shakes, pastries & much more! Check it out!

NOTE:
Keep in mind to not over do the "sweeteners, real or artificial!"

BONUS: Spices, like Cinnamon & Nutmeg, boost the natural, earthy flavor & health benefits!

Medical Caution: As always, be aware of any food allergies, food intolerance!
Seek professional medical recommendations, for pumpkin foods, pumpkin seeds,, any "pumpkin" supplement consumption, for your child!!

Medical Warning! Excessive eating of "pumpkin" over a period of time, can, actually, cause complexion, hands, discoloration, skin to turn "orange in color!"

Hey! It's Awesome Autumn, Week Eight's Health-Tip!

Pump up your child's health, with pumpkin health gains!

Stay tuned, for next week's Awesome-Autumn Splash Health-Tip, to do all that you can do, to feed your child's brain, what it needs!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

Sources:
- Huffington Post, "8 Impressive Health Benefits of Pumpkin, November 18, '14, by Sarah Klein

WWW.Ggreen2 Living

Dr. Oz Show

Harvard School of Public Health

