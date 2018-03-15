“Postcard and Feather,” by Jeanne Meyer, placed second in Northern Illinois University’s Community College Exhibition in February. “Untitled,” by L&C Art student Nathan Paiva, is currently being featured in Art St. Louis’ Varsity Art XXII Exhibition.

GODFREY – Works by Lewis and Clark Community College Art students Jeanne Meyer, Katherine Schoeberle, Rachael Rea and Nathan Paiva recently were showcased at major spring exhibitions across the state and region.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Original artworks by Meyer, of Godfrey, and Paiva, of Alton, are being currently featured in Art St. Louis’ Varsity Art XXII exhibit, running March 2-29 in the Art St. Louis Gallery in Downtown St. Louis.

The multimedia visual art invitational exhibition features works in all styles, themes and media, including ceramics, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and more, by 42 St. Louis region undergrad and graduate level art students, representing 21 colleges and universities.

“Inclusion in this exhibition is really a great honor for our students,” said Art Program Coordinator Chris Brennan. “I am sure that their talents will rank among the best of them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday. Learn more at www.artsaintlouis.org.

In February, Meyer, along with Schoeberle, of Edwardsville, and Rea, of Wood River, were featured in Northern Illinois University's statewide community college art exhibition. Meyer’s piece “Postcard and Feather,” placed second, with Schoeberle’s “Drapery Study #5” earning Honorable Mention.

“This is a very competitive show, so their acceptance is no small feat,” Brennan said. “The fact that Jeanne and Katherine also received awards is a testament to all of the hard work that they put into their art, and we couldn't be more proud of them.”

The show featured artworks that were juried in from 15 Illinois community colleges.

It ran from Feb. 9-23 at the Northern Illinois University School of Art and Design’s Annette and Jerry Johns Gallery in Dekalb, Illinois.

To learn more about the L&C Art Department, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart/ or contact Brennan at (618) 468-4669 or cbrennan@lc.edu.

More like this:

Jun 21, 2023 - Blackburn College Receives Gift To Amplify Arts Education, Unveils New Gallery Name

Mar 25, 2023 - 18th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibit Opens March 31  

Sep 22, 2023 - Edwardsville Art Fair Features Artists All Weekend

Jul 25, 2023 - LCCC Showcases Award-Winning Work Of Legendary Photographer Robert J. Ellison

Aug 15, 2023 - Milton Schoolhouse Artist of the Month: Emily Vandygriff Shares Horror Paintings

Related Video:

Lewis and Clark Student Recital

 