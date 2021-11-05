ST. LOUIS – Award-winning human rights documentary, “A Fire Within”, produced by St. Louis native Roo Yawitz and Ethiopian-born fashion icon Liya Kebede, will have its St. Louis premiere November 13th at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Christopher Chambers (“Aram, Aram”), “A Fire Within” tells the story of three Ethiopian women who immigrate to America after surviving torture in their home country and, several years later, discover that the man responsible for their torture is not only living in America but he is working at the same Atlanta hotel as one of the women. The film chronicles the women’s historic attempt to bring their torturer to justice in Atlanta.

St. Louis local, Roo Yawitz, founder of The Gramophone, currently general manager at Big Muddy Adventures, served as a producer on the documentary.

“Being a part of the journey of making this powerful film, which amplifies the voices of three resilient and inspiring women, has been an extraordinary and meaningful experience. I am proud to be able to share their story with St. Louis audiences for the very first time at the St. Louis Film Festival.”

Liya Kebede, the trailblazing supermodel, Cannes Film Festival-winning actress (“Desert Flower”), former World Health Organization (WHO) Ambassador and founder of lemlem fashion brand, joined the film early in the editing stage.

“I was so moved by this story,” said Kebede. “We don’t often get to hear about such stories -- the “other” stories. The stories that do not get told. It is very rewarding to be a part of this film and to bring the story of these courageous women to light.”

After filming across ten cities in the U.S., Canada, and Ethiopia, “A Fire Within” won the Best Documentary Audience Award at the Atlanta Film Festival and the Naples International Film Festival.

“It has been a profound experience bringing this story to the screen,” said director Christopher Chambers, “These three women fled their homeland to start new lives in America, an unbelievable coincidence put them side by side with their own torturer and they refused to be intimidated into silence. Their story is the story of every generation who came to America for a better life – they are true American heroes.”

“A Fire Within” will have its St. Louis premiere on Saturday, November 13th, at 7:30 pm in the Brown Hall Auditorium at Washington University. The screening will be free, no tickets will be required and seating will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

