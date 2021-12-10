ALTON - An easy-to-read, fact-filled new book that details Abraham Lincoln’s connections to Alton has earned rave reviews from some of the top Lincoln scholars in the field.

Author Tom Emery of Carlinville has created Lincoln in Alton, a full-length study of Lincoln’s experiences in the Riverbend. It is the most in-depth study of Lincoln in the city of Alton that has ever been attempted.

Lincoln’s appearances in Alton, his professional and personal relationships, and the city’s importance in his political stardom are covered in this 265-page, fully illustrated, documented work. The book earned the Certificate of Excellence from the Illinois State Historical Society earlier this year.

“I don’t think many people realize how important Alton was to Lincoln’s career,” said Emery. “It goes beyond the Lincoln-Douglas debate in Alton, or the duel that he almost fought near there.”

Lincoln played a key role in the economic development of Alton with his staunch support of railroads to the city, and he was involved in several fascinating legal cases in the area, including one with a New York actress who fell into an open cellar door on an Alton sidewalk. There are also many connections of Lincoln to Shurtleff College, a fixture in Upper Alton for decades.

Many have speculated that Lincoln was attracted to a young woman from Alton, which may have threatened his engagement to Mary Todd. Other topics include the Alton prison and the Lovejoy brothers.

While Lincoln had numerous highlights in Alton, there were also some lesser moments. Lincoln appointed a friend from Alton to a judicial post in Kansas, but the man was later impeached, one of only twenty individuals in American history to suffer that indignity.

